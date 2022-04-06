YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine will be in the Mahoning Valley Thursday.

The visit is part of three stops at nonprofits in Ohio promoting the Imagination Library program.

The Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library mails kids one age-appropriate book each month until their fifth birthday. All kids in Ohio are eligible to be enrolled in the program at no cost to their families.

First Lady DeWine will visit the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley along with Steve Chiaro, superintendent of Warren City Schools, who will be providing information on the school district’s partnership with the food bank.

The event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the food bank on Salt Springs Road.

She will also be the keynote speaker at the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley’s annual meeting at 6 p.m. at the Lake Club in Poland.

Other stops include one in Kent at the Coleman Pregnancy Center and in Ashland at The Boutique at the Ashland Pregnancy Care Center.