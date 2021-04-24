Ohio Facilities Commission awards over $28K for United Local Schools project

The funding is for a new elementary/middle/high school to house grades PK through 12

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Facilities Commission approved $28,970,346 in state funding for new school construction at United Local Schools.

The funding is for a new elementary/middle/high school to house grades PK through 12.

The district raised $20,131,935 for its part of the local funding.

The district participated in OFCC’s Classroom Facilities Assistance Program in order to receive the funding. Funding awards are contingent upon State Controlling Board approval.

“Public construction projects create thousands of jobs in the Buckeye State, including opportunities for architects, engineers, contractors, and material suppliers. Work on these school projects will help strengthen the state’s economy while supporting educational excellence,” said Kimberly Murnieks, director of the Ohio Office of Budget and Management and commission chair.