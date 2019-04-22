Local News

Ohio EPA responds to spill in Niles

The EPA says algae closely resembled petroleum

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - Officials say an unidentified chemical spilled into a creek Sunday in the area of Youngstown-Warren Road and Park Drive. 

The Ohio EPA looked at the spill Monday and say it was a buildup of algae that closely resembled petroleum.

Here is their full statement:

Ohio EPA responded to a citizen report of oil present in a creek near Niles. After daylight provided the on-scene coordinator a better view of the waterway, it was determined that no oil was present in the creek. There was a buildup of organic matter and algae on the creek (a natural condition), which closely resembled degraded petroleum.

