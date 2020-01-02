Ohio EPA orders Columbiana County landfill to unload 180 rail cars

NEGLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – After finding that Penn-Ohio Waste has been operating without required permits, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has issued an order to unload 180 rail cars.

Penn-Ohio Waste is a construction and demolition debris landfill facility located in Negley.

The company began receiving rail cars at a property located in Elk Run Township. Early in December, the company began unloading the rail cars without a storm water permit and air permit, according to the Ohio EPA.

The company was issued notices of violations, after which it ceased all operations.

However, the 180 rail cars remained at the property, owned by Youngstown & Southeastern Railway Company. The rail cars had been sitting idle on the rail tracks, causing an issue with Y&SR’s ability to service its customers, according to an Ohio EPA order.

The Ohio EPA allowed for temporary unloading of the rail cars in order to remove them from the property.

While unloading the rails, PennOhio Waste was to utilize a misting device to control any dust. The company also agreed to to capture and manage leachate and storm water run-off while unloading.

The company was ordered to provide a daily report of the operations at the site to the Ohio EPA by noon each day. This report was to include start and end time, number of rail cars unloaded each day, number of trucks loaded each day as well as the destination for those trucks.

The company was agreed to provide roll-off trailers at each Ohio construction and demolition debris landfill that accepts waste from the rail cars.

The order was signed off on by the Ohio EPA and a representative of Penn-Ohio Waste.