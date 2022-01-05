LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency will hold a virtual information session at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 to discuss the draft permit that, if approved, would allow processed wastewater to be discharged from Lordstown Energy Center to Mud Creek.

During this information session, agency staff will give a brief presentation and respond to questions from the public regarding the draft permit.

An in-person public hearing on the draft permit is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19 at the Lordstown Municipal Building on Salt Springs Road.

The Lordstown Energy Center is proposing to construct a retention pond and pipeline connecting to Mud Creek. The proposed outfall would be near the intersection of Mud Creek and Hallock Young Road. The Ohio EPA will consider technical, economic, social and environmental aspects of the project before deciding whether to issue or deny the permit.

Participants who want handouts for the Jan. 13 virtual information session should email Paula.Payne@epa.ohio.gov. Those participating in the information session should register at least 15 minutes before the meeting begins to ensure connectivity. Registration is available online.

Written comments may be submitted during the public hearing or emailed to epa.dswcomments@epa.ohio.gov. All comments received at the public hearing or via email by 5 p.m. Jan. 26, will be considered by Ohio EPA prior to final action on this proposal. Comments submitted by email should include the project name (Lordstown Energy Center) or the identification number (3IN00407*AD).