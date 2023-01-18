YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio to Work Mahoning Valley will make some announcements Wedesday regarding its “impact report” and the future of its collaboration with valley organizations and employers.

The initiative, led by the Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition, started in 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal was to help people re-enter the workforce.

It focused on three key industries: manufacturing, information technology and health care.

The project span across all three of the valley’s counties. JobsOhio says they already knew that there was a need for workers before the pandemic in these industries. It became worse once the pandemic hit.

MVMC and partners are meeting to share how the project did. Initial reports from officials say it was a success.

“We did exceedingly well on all accounts. another key takeaway and success was bringing the workforce development partners together more closely and having them form stronger relationships,” Smith said.

The initiative included several key players to make it happen. Employers, workforce development organizations, the regional chamber and others. MVMC project manager Julie Michael Smith says the success came from the collaboration.

Smith says there was another great outcome. It made employers aware of the essential resources available to them at no cost.

“They just were not aware of all the resources that were available to help them with their hiring, recruiting and retention needs. so, that certainly was a great success to raise awareness of all of our partners and employers,” Smith said.

Julie says though the initiative is over, the groups will continue to work together.