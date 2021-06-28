Ohio Edison reports power outages in Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Edison is reporting outages in Mahoning County Monday evening.

There are a total of 309 outages in Mahoning County as of 7:30 p.m. Youngstown has the bulk of the outages with 305. Austintown, Boardman and Struthers are each reporting less than five.

Just after 7 p.m., there were over 1,000 outages reported.

According to First Energy, the power should be restored around 9 p.m. They did not say what’s causing the outages.

