SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – First Energy’s Ohio Edison announced a power grid upgrade in Columbiana County that will minimize power outages in the area.

According to a press release, the company completed a grid modernization in Salem that will help prevent and minimize power outages from storms.

The work includes installation of new automated technology that prevents these outages for more than 8,200 customers throughout Salem and nearby townships.

“While events out of our control, like severe weather or vehicle accidents, still have the potential to cause outages, the work we’ve completed in Salem will help limit them to just a brief or momentary disruption. This work has proven to be successful in other parts of the Mahoning Valley and thousands of customers have experienced fewer or shorter outages over recent years,” said Ed Shuttleworth, president of FirstEnergy’s Ohio operations.

Hundreds of homes and businesses will benefit from the installations.