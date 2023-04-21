YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More drivers are using the E-ZPass in Ohio and saving a lot of money doing it.

Through the first quarter of 2023, E-ZPass use by cars and trucks was 76.3%, up 0.5% from the same three-month period last year.

Passenger car usage is up 2.3% and 90.8% of commercial trucks use E-ZPass, that’s increased by 1.1%.

E-ZPass customers can save up to 33% on tolls compared to non-E-ZPass customers. To calculate the savings with E-ZPass, check out the Ohio Turnpike’s Fare Calculator at https://www.ohioturnpike.org/e-zpass/toll-rates.