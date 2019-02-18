Ohio deputy burned by suspect starts road to recovery Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

KINSMAN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) - An Ohio deputy who started his law enforcement career in Trumbull County is recovering from serious burns after being set on fire Thursday while serving a warrant.

Sergeant James Acklin received burns to 20 percent of his body when 49-year old Jay Brannon lit flammable liquid and threw it on him.

Acklin is recovering at Akron Children's Hospital where a coworker said on Saturday that he is improving. They hope for Acklin to be released next week.

He was a Kinsman police officer from 1992 to 1997.