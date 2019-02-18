Ohio deputy burned by suspect starts road to recovery
KINSMAN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) - An Ohio deputy who started his law enforcement career in Trumbull County is recovering from serious burns after being set on fire Thursday while serving a warrant.
Sergeant James Acklin received burns to 20 percent of his body when 49-year old Jay Brannon lit flammable liquid and threw it on him.
Acklin is recovering at Akron Children's Hospital where a coworker said on Saturday that he is improving. They hope for Acklin to be released next week.
He was a Kinsman police officer from 1992 to 1997.