Ohio deputy burned by suspect started as Trumbull County police officer

KINSMAN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) - The Portage County sheriff's sergeant who was severely burned Thursday night while trying to arrest a man started his law enforcement career in Trumbull County.

Sgt. James Acklin was a Kinsman police officer from 1992 until 1997 before he went to Portage County.

During his five years there, he made an impact in Kinsman -- even being named employee of the year in 1995.

Kinsman Township Trustee Greg Leonhard hired Acklin. They even worked a patrol car together as reserve deputies in Ashtabula County.

"Those are the days that I always look back on with some fondness," Leonhard said. "You can tell that this is still really affecting me a little bit here. I'm just praying that he's going to be OK."

Jay Brannon, 45, has been charged with attempted aggravated murder and aggravated arson. Police said he lit a container of flammable liquid on fire and threw it at Acklin, burning 20 percent of his body.

Acklin is in the burn unit at Akron Children's Hospital.

He is scheduled to retire in just 70 days.