Ohio Departments of Medicaid, JFS reach funding solution

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Friday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's administration agreed to make whole county Job and Family Services agencies for the entire year.

Maureen Corcoran, director of Ohio Department of Medicaid, and Kimberly Hall, director of Ohio Job and Family Services, released a joint statement Friday in response to a report about a change in the way the state government reimburses counties for their Medicaid costs.

That change was forcing local agencies to trim budgets due to a cut in state reimbursements from 75 percent to 50 percent due to changes made at the end of former Governor Kasich's term.

“We are pleased to announce that we have reached a solution through the end of calendar year 2019. We look forward to continuing to serve Ohioans across the state and working closely with our county partners," the statement read.



Leaders with the Mahoning County Department of Jobs and Family Services said the changes made at the end of former Governor Kasich's term will cost about $135,000 per year.

In other parts of the state, it will mean millions less in reimbursements. It will now be up to local directors to make up the difference.

"We're now looking at all of our operations, trying to reduce what we call our shared costs that both sides of the agency cover. We're trying to reduce those because that's the biggest place where it's going to be impacted," said Robert Bush from the Department of Jobs and Family Services.

Bush said the cuts, which will reduce state reimbursements from 75 percent to 50 percent, will not affect benefits that clients receive.

Rather, it will impact administrative costs in the agency, which means claims may not get handled as quickly as they would have in the past.

Changes will go into effect on July 1.