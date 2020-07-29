Ohio Department of Health warns of an above average mosquito season

An abnormally wet spring has created the perfect conditions for mosquitos to breed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health recently released new numbers on what we’re seeing across the state this summer from mosquitos.

The department tracks the number of mosquito-borne illnesses transmitted to humans. Just last year, mosquitos killed more people with the diseases they carry than any other species on earth.

In Ohio, our mosquito season began in February and will run through October or November.

The above-average amount of rain in the spring created great conditions for mosquitoes to breed and populate over bodies of water or standing water.

Even though it may not seem like it, the midwest is predicted to have wetter than normal conditions through summer, which means Ohio is currently in the slightly above average threat level.

This year, the Ohio Department of Health has taken over 1,500 mosquito samples, 56 of those mosquito’s tested positive for West Nile, but there has been no mosquito to person transmission of the virus in the state.

Mahoning County is actively spraying all across the county to help lower the amount of mosquitos Valley residents will see this year.

The county received a grant through the Ohio EPA to pay for the spraying that continue through August.

On top of the spraying, the county is also asking for your help. Here are some things you can do around your home to help combat mosquitos:

Empty anything around your yard that may have standing water in it where mosquitos can breed

Keep pools chlorinated

Carry bug spray when you are outside

As soon as the weather starts to dip into 50 degree lows overnight, the mosquitos will start to go away.

