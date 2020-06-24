Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Ohio Democrats meeting prior to Pence’s Lordstown visit

Local News

The party is conducting a virtual roundtable discussion at noon

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Democratic Party, Democrats

Credit: OsakaWayne Studios/Moment/Getty Images

If you’re viewing this on the app, click here to watch the live stream.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Democratic Party is meeting in response to Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Lordstown on Thursday.

The party is conducting a virtual roundtable discussion at noon today with Party Chairman David Pepper, Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown, former UAW Local 1112 shop chairman Ben Strickland and Rev. Monica Beasley-Martin.

Thursday, Pence will be in Ohio and part of his trip will include a stop for the reveal of the Lordstown Motors Endurance all-electric pickup truck.

He is expected to speak at the reveal before participating in an event with law enforcement and community leaders.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award