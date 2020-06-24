Ohio Democrats meeting prior to Pence’s Lordstown visit

The party is conducting a virtual roundtable discussion at noon

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Democratic Party is meeting in response to Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Lordstown on Thursday.

The party is conducting a virtual roundtable discussion at noon today with Party Chairman David Pepper, Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown, former UAW Local 1112 shop chairman Ben Strickland and Rev. Monica Beasley-Martin.

Thursday, Pence will be in Ohio and part of his trip will include a stop for the reveal of the Lordstown Motors Endurance all-electric pickup truck.

He is expected to speak at the reveal before participating in an event with law enforcement and community leaders.