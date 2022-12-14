YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Republican Rob Portman is retiring from the U.S. Senate. He represented the state of Ohio for two terms.

Last week, he gave his farewell address. On Wednesday, Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown honored Portman for his service and their working relationship.

“When I think about Rob, I regret he’s leaving,” Brown said. “I look forward to working with Senator Vance. I hope we can be as cooperative and effective as Rob and I have been on issues that are Ohio-specific, and we will continue to search out those issues.”

Senator-elect JD Vance was elected in November, beating Valley Congressman Tim Ryan.

Vance will be sworn-in on January 3 at the U.S. Capitol.