Ohio daycares allowed to return to full capacity Sunday

(WDTN) – Starting Sunday, child care centers are allowed to return to normal class sizes.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced two options for facilities, keep the class sizes limited with an added subsidy or return to full class size.

Child Care centers have been back in operation since the end of May. The only thing that changes is that they’re allowed to start accepting more children and resume care at full capacity.

Governor DeWine made that announcement about two weeks ago.

Some facilities say that the cost of childcare continues to increase because of the added cost of sanitizing, PPE and other safety measures.

So many have been weighing that option of whether or not to keep classes small or return to normal size and if they do decide to keep a limited amount, there’s no word on whether or not state funding will change.

“That’s the concern for us. We have no idea the level of risk we are taking by moving forward and trying to keep the children we serve safe,” said URS Executive Director Dennis Grant.

“This is what’s going to give us the breathing room because its been very stressful. This will just help the stress go away,” said Wenzler Childcare Director Benita Wenzler.

Staff and children 10 and older are required to wear masks. Daycare facilities are also required to sanitize regularly and take symptom and temperature checks daily.

Governor DeWine said he will continue to monitor the situation and any cases in students or staff must be reported to local health departments.