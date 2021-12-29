COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to consider how long prosecutors have to charge someone with attempted murder or attempted aggravated murder.

At issue is a 1993 assault on a woman who was left for dead after her throat was cut but who survived.

Police using new DNA-tracing techniques arrested a suspect from Logan County in southeastern Ohio in 2019.

Attorneys for the man, convicted of attempted aggravated murder, argue that that crime’s statute of limitations ends after six years.

Prosecutors say there’s no time limit on prosecuting a murder or attempted murder-related crime.

The Ohio Supreme Court agreed Tuesday to hear the case.