YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Valley congressman Bill Johnson is in Youngstown, getting a look at a new project.

He’s joining city councilman Julius Oliver touring a vacant building on the southside of Youngstown.

Oliver wants to turn it into a retail site. He said high school students would help build and maintain the site, then use those skills in future business goals.

Congressman Johnson also plans to visit Campbell this afternoon, where he will meet with the mayor and tour a Brownfield site.