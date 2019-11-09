Ohio Christmas tree farm sends trees overseas for the military

They are still looking for donations to ship the trees

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A local Christmas tree farm wants to make sure members of the armed forces serving overseas will have a merry Christmas.

On Saturday, volunteers cut down 10 Canadian Fur Christmas trees at Pioneer Tree Farm in Poland, Ohio.

This is part of the Ohio Christmas Tree Growers Association’s Operation Evergreen.

Since 1996, they have been shipping trees overseas for the military. This year, they will send about a hundred trees.

“So many of our local residents here have served in the military or are currently stationed over there, serving our country, and we want to be able to give that little Christmas spirit sent to them in the form of a real Christmas tree,” said Mary Jan Perdulla, co-runner of Pioneer Christmas Tree Farm.

Pioneer Christmas Tree Farm says ornaments and gifts were donated to go along with the trees. They also have letters from school kids to send.

They are still looking for donations to ship the trees. It costs $150 for each tree to go overseas.