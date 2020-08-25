Ohio childcare centers now allowed to watch school-aged children who are learning remotely

When it comes to payment, parents would have to file for a subsidization with ODJFS to see if they qualify

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Gov. Mike DeWine announced a new program Monday allowing child care facilities licensed by the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services and the Ohio Department of Education to watch school-age children who are learning remotely.

That program became effective on Tuesday.

“I’m very, very happy that they are going ahead to go and do this,” Christa Rice, owner of Sunshine and Lollipops Daycare and Learning Center in Struthers said.

When it comes to payment, parents would have to file with ODJFS to see if they qualify for a childcare subsidization.

When it comes to staffing these centers for an increase in children, a couple of centers in Struthers and Youngstown had different reactions.

“We actually lucked out and had enough staff to cover any children who are going to attend the remote learning program,” Rice said.

However, that isn’t the case for all childcare centers.

“The hardest part of it all is finding the staffing for it,” Jodi Johnston, owner and administrator at Creative Corner Learning Center said. “We still have a lot of staff that doesn’t want to return yet, so finding somebody to man that classroom with nine extra children could be a major problem for us.”

The nine extra children is in reference to the ratio one supervisor per nine students.

Another issue they face is providing enough WiFi for the students.

“We change the ability…to have the WiFi down in the social hall for them to use, tables set up, not only cleaning of everything and the staffing,” Johnston said.

Hopefully, they have a solution to the route they’ll take this week.

“We have two locations,” Johnston said. “We’re all going to have a meeting this week and figure out what we’re going to do.”

She also said that if they took more school-aged children, they’d have to open another room.

“Now, with the ratios being lower and to spread the children out, I have to open up more classrooms,” Johnston said.

Rice said at their center, they have decided to stay at the smaller 1:9 ratio.

“It’s something new, it’s going to take time for any center, including our center to go ahead and adjust to this,” Rice said. “We’re all just supporting each other and we’re going to get through this incredibly chaotic time, but it’ll all work out in the end.”

The Ohio Department is Education is working to extend this option to its licensed centers.

