Ohio celebrates back-to-school sales tax holiday this weekend

There will be no state or local sales or use tax for school and teaching supplies up to $20 each

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – If back-to-school shopping is already on your list of things to do, this weekend is probably the weekend you’ll want to do it.

Ohio’s tax-free weekend kicks off at midnight, where you can stretch your dollar a little further since you won’t have to pay a sales tax.

“You can buy as many items as you like as long as each item is less than $75, that’s for clothing items. Now for school supplies and instructional materials, as long as each item is under $20,” said Joe Bell, a Cafaro Company spokesman.

“I like to save money,” said Barbara Freeman, of McDonald.

“Everybody complains about the taxes so I’m sure they’ll be a lot of people shopping,” said James Taneri, a shopper.

Charlene Brandt was a school teacher for 42 years. She’s retired now but says she’ll still pick up supplies on the sales tax holiday.

“I did a lot of shopping then for school supplies, clothes, extra things that I might need for my own children, and it did save you money on that and I would take advantage of it,” she said.

Bell says the back-to-school season is typically a busy time for retailers, second only to the holidays.

But, shopping tax-free is an added bonus for many consumers.

“If there’s one more incentive for people who want to come in and stock up for the children and at the same time save money, they’re going to do it and that makes it even busier,” Bell said.

The tax-free weekend wraps up on Sunday.