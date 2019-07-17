Ohio budget proposal contains moratorium on academic distress commissions

The moratorium continues until October 1, 2020 but leaves the current Academic Distress Commissions unaffected

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new state budget expected to pass today includes a moratorium on academic distress commissions, according to State Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan.

That means an Academic Distress Commission with a CEO will remain in charge of the Youngstown City Schools.

“We’re glad that the legislature has for now opted to keep us intact. Research shows that it takes five to seven years to see results in school turnaround. We’re hoping the legislators take that into consideration as well,” said Youngstown City Schools Spokeswoman Denise Dick.

House Bill 154, which would eliminate Academic Distress Commissions and CEOs, has already passed the House and is being considered by the Senate.

The Ohio Supreme Court will oral arguments on HB 70 on October 23.