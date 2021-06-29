Ohio budget bill provides pathway for Youngstown Schools to exit state control

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio’s $75 billion, two-year spending plan contains language that could provide a pathway out for Youngstown City Schools and other districts operating under a state-controlled Academic Distress Commission (ADC).

Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan, D-Youngstown, said the removal of ADC oversight can now happen if the districts develop a 3-year academic improvement plan, which has to be approved by the state superintendent. If the district meets the majority of the plan’s benchmarks at the end of the initial or extended valuation period, the ADC will dissolve. However, this doesn’t mean ADC oversight cannot happen again.

The other two school districts in Ohio under state control are Lorain City Schools and East Cleveland City Schools.

The budget bill also includes a new school funding formula; $250 million to expand broadband internet access to unserved households across the state; and $1 million in funding for the Mahoning Valley Campus of Care to better serve those with developmental disabilities and mental illness.

“While we weren’t able to get everything we wanted in this budget, we were able to secure a number of key wins for working people and families in the Mahoning Valley, from investments in residential broadband and education to a pathway out of the failed state takeover of our Youngstown Schools and a significant investment to care for the most vulnerable in our society with funding for the Campus of Care,” Lepore-Hagan said. “The budget we passed was a significant improvement over the Senate version and is a good first step to getting us back on the right track as we begin to build back a better economy that works for everyone—not just those at the top.”