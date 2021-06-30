Ohio BMV sees lines, wait times of about 3 hours as extended deadlines end

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday was the last day to get some of your driving information renewed. The Ohio BMV extended deadlines until July 1 due to the pandemic. Lines were out the door Wednesday and some people had to make more than one trip.

At the BMV in Boardman, people have been waiting in line for a long time with the longest lines at about three hours.

The grace period of license plates and driver’s license ends Wednesday.

Leaders at Ohio’s BMV expected the long lines.

One person, Phillisa Patton, made her second trip Wednesday.

“It was a proof of residency and the proof of residency wasn’t valid,” Patton said.

She believed she had all the correct documents. She waited for two hours the first time, left and then waited another hour.

Patton used one of the online methods to check in.

“The first time, it was faster. Now, this time, it’s a little bit slower, but if you ask me, I don’t think it helps,” Patton said.

She also said an employee came off as rude to her.

Another person, Nick Galantis, was in line Tuesday and had to make a second trip back Wednesday.

“I waited for about an hour, finally got in to check in. They said they would text me, left, never got a text. I was up about 1:30, 2, 5 they closed. Still never got anything,” Galantis said.

Once he checked in online Wednesday, he mentioned he had a total of over two hours of wait.

He had a handicap placard looking to get replaced and get plates for his trailer.

Galantis said he was coming from work and said he would give it about an hour or two before he would try again another day.

“I guess if I get pulled over by the police, hopefully, they will understand and won’t give me a ticket for an expired plate because I’ve made multiple attempts to do this,” Galantis said.