YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Ohio lawmakers have proposed a bill that would exempt some baby products from sales tax.

Nick Santucci, R-Howland, and Melanie Miller, R-City of Ashland, are sponsoring the Baby Products Tax Exemption Bill which could create a sale and use tax exemption for certain baby products including diapers, car seats, cribs, strollers, baby carriers and baby monitors.

The goal is to help give families access to the essential items necessary for the health and well-being of their children, the lawmakers said.

The measure is awaiting committee assignment.