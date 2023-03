NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- The second valley location for Mission BBQ will open to the public.

The new location is in the Eastwood Mall Complex in Niles. Mission BBQ is taking over the space of the former Rise Pies.

This is Mission BBQ’s sixth location in Ohio.

It will be open Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.