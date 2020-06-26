Ohio auditor admits state’s unemployment filing system is failing as he looks for ways to improve

In the past three months, over a million have filed for unemployment in the state, overwhelming the system

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – With over a million filing for unemployment in Ohio over the past three months, it created a problem for the system. Ohio Auditor Keith Faber heard people’s complaints Thursday afternoon at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center.

Many of the complaints dealt with trouble signing up for benefits and being able to reach someone if there was a problem.

Faber said it’s important to have conversations with state lawmakers and the people being impacted. He is looking to find ways for state government to work better, faster and cheaper.

“We’re going to seriously take this under consideration,” Faber said. “We’re going to work with the legislature to see what specifically they want us to do to look at this from a performance audit standpoint but in this capacity, it’s very clear that the system isn’t working correctly.”

He said he was on a conference call with four other state auditors, who all indicated their unemployment systems are failing as well.