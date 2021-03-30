Ohio Attorney General’s Office to appeal dismissal of charges against John Gamble

While running for Columbiana County prosecutor, Gamble was accused of four counts of complicity

(WKBN) – The Ohio Attorney General’s Office plans to appeal the dismissal of election law charges against John Gamble.

While running for Columbiana County prosecutor, Gamble was accused of four counts of complicity to violate Ohio’s Little Hatch Act. The law regulates the participation of civil service employees in partisan politics.

Gamble used photos of himself with law enforcement officers in the county. The officers from East Liverpool apply by civil service.

Earlier this month, visiting Judge David Stucki dismissed the charges.