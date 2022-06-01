COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is bringing attention to a newer safety course for schools on Wednesday in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting.

“Prevention training saves lives. We help educate the men and women who wear the badge to recognize and defuse catastrophes before more families are devastated,” said AG Yost in a press release.

The Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA) developed a course called Single Officer Response to Active Threat (SORAT) for school resource officers and instructors from law enforcement.

The AG’s office will also award grants to schools taking steps to enhance student safety, including certification training for school officers, active-shooter or school safety training or equipment, and training to identify and assist students with mental health issues

Ohio’s school safety fund has $5.4 million remaining. More than 1,000 law enforcement agencies and 100 schools have utilized the program.

The OPOTA continues to teach school officers to recognize warning signs before violence occurs.