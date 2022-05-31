(WKBN) — The state of Ohio announced a $3.51 billion capital improvement budget that includes $191 million for community projects, $100 million for school safety grants and $50 million for improvements to local jails.
Here are the projects in our area:
Columbiana County
Columbiana County Junior Fair Agriculture and Event Center – $100,000
Salem City Village Green Park – $700,000
Coke Oven Community Civic Center Park- $250,000
Wellsville Marina Dredging – $150,000
East Liverpool Revitalization Project – $200,000
Kent State University East Liverpool Athletic Center – $200,000
Youngstown State University Utica Shale Academy – $300,000
Mahoning County
Mahoning County Agricultural Society: Canfield Fair – $500,000
Environmental Education Pavilion at Forest Lawn Stormwater Park – $750,000
Austintown Township Park Bandshell Replacement – $140,000
DeYor Performing Arts Center – $600,000
OH WOW! The Roger and Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science and Technology – $600,000
Butler Art Museum – $300,000
Youngstown Heritage Manor – $250,000
Poland Historical Society – $25,000
YSU Youngstown Flying High – $400,000
YSU Canfield Innovative Energy and Technology Workforce Training Center – $250,000
Eastern Gateway Community College Lowellville Community Literacy Workforce and Cultural Center – $650,000
Trumbull County
Trumbull County Agricultural and Family Education Center Repair – $9,000
Vienna Air Heritage Park- $500,000
Mosquito Creek Lake Park Improvements – $404,000
Niles Bike Path Bridge Improvements – $300,000
West Farmington Park Improvements – $200,000
Mecca Township Recreation Center – $100,000
Eastern Gateway Community College Brite Energy Innovators – $500,000
For a full list of all counties in Ohio click here.