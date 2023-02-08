(WKBN) – Bed Bath & Beyond stores within driving distance of the Valley are on the latest list of stores that are closing.

Just a week after announcing it would close 87 locations in addition to others that were previously announced, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it will shutter 150 additional stores as it tries to stay afloat.

It looks like the Boardman location is safe for now, but the store in Cranberry Township in Western Pennsylvania is on the cutting block.

Stores in Ohio that are closing include locations in Fairlawn, Columbus, Mentor, Brooklyn and Upper Arlington.

Stores in Pennsylvania that are closing besides the one in Cranberry Township include: King of Prussia, Bethel Park, North Wales, Wyomissing, Pittsburgh, Monroeville and Mechanicsburg.

It’s unclear when exactly these locations will shutter.

In a Tuesday press release, Bed Bath & Beyond said it hopes to maintain 360 namesake stores and about 120 buybuy Baby stores.