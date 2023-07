(WKBN) – Records lows were reported for unemployment on both sides of the state line.

Ohio had a 3.4 % jobless rate in June. That was the lowest rate since 1976 when unemployment stats started being kept.

Pennsylvania also set a record low with the jobless rate dropping to 3.8%. And the number of jobs set a record high for the sixth consecutive month.

Unemployment across America was 3.6%