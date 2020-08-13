Ohio agency’s new website aims to better connect kids with adoptive parents

For anyone who is interested, a link in the profile will help potential applicants connect to the child's caseworker

(WKBN) – Ohio has more than 16,000 kids in foster care, and 3,000 of them are still waiting for safe, loving and permanent homes.

The state launched a new way to help these kids find their forever families.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services’ website now has profiles of kids in foster care who are waiting to be adopted.

They’re called the Ohio Adoption Profiles.

Each one has the child’s first name, age and a short description.

There are no pictures of the children, just generic photos attached to the profile.

For anyone who is interested, a link in the profile will help potential applicants connect to the child’s caseworker.

According to state officials, they’re hoping this new tool will help more children find a good match in an adoptive family.

