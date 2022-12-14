YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As 2022 winds to a close, Ohio Attorney General David Yost is looking back on the year and giving credit to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene and the local Human Trafficking Task Force, while voicing concern for challenges on other fronts.

Yost said those who prey on young children, such as those caught up in local sting operations, are truly evil.

“The steps that Sheriff Greene’s task force have been doing, I think, are a real community service,” Yost said. “We’re very proud to work with him, but that crew has been kickin’ butt and takin’ names.”

On another front, the scourge of drug overdose deaths from opioids such as fentanyl continue to be an uphill battle.

“We’re trying to mop up a flood while it’s still raining,” Yost said, blaming the problem on the nation’s worsening immigration crisis.

“The bottom line is nothing that our law enforcement is gonna do is gonna matter if we can’t close the southern border,” Yost said.

While Yost says his staff is working to improve training requirements for police officers around the state and speed up the process of analyzing evidence in rape cases and gun crimes, he says there are steps people can take to avoid becoming victims of fraud and identity theft by avoiding disclosure of personal information online or over the phone.

“When you get something that comes across your internet or email or your telephone, call us. Let us know about it,” he said.

Yost says reporting suspected fraud can help investigators hold scammers accountable.