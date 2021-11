YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- OH WOW! The Roger and Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science and Technology announced that it will be closed Sunday, November 14 due to a scheduled power outage.

The power outage will be in the downtown Youngstown area.

First Energy Corp. confirmed that the outage will last from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday.

OH WOW! will reopen Thursday, November 18 for its regular morning session at 9 a.m.