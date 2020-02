Activities focus on gravity, acceleration, speed and distance

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, OH WOW! introduced a new temporary exhibit called “Velocity.”

The goal of the new exhibit is to teach children the basics of physics.

Activities focus on gravity, acceleration, speed and distance and there are five different activities for both children and adults.

Children also have the option to build their own tracks.

The exhibit will be available through May.