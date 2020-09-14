OH Wow! offering at home science kits in place of Silly Science Sunday

OH Wow! is giving out 4,000 Silly Science Kits at locations throughout the Valley in both Pa. and Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – OH Wow! is offering a take home activity kit for kids in place of its annual Silly Science Sunday event.

The in-person event was supposed to be on Sept. 20, but due to COVID-19, they had to change plans. Instead, OH Wow! is giving out 4,000 Silly Science Kits at locations throughout the Valley in both Pa. and Ohio.

“Each bag has two hands-on activities and a minimum of two worksheet, coloring-book-type activities,” Suzanne Barbati, OH WOW! president and executive director, said.

Silly Science Sunday home edition has nine sponsors and nearly 30 partners. They helped create the event in short notice.

“They had under four weeks to get everything together,” Barbati said. “We had more (donations) than we ever anticipated.”

To reserve a kit, visit the OH Wow! website or call (330) 744-5914.

OH Wow! has been closed to the public since March 11 due to the ongoing pandemic.