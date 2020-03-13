OH WOW! museum in Youngstown temporarily closing

The OH WOW! children’s museum in Youngstown announced Friday that it is temporarily closing.

The museum will be closed for three weeks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The OH WOW! children’s museum in Youngstown announced Friday that it is temporarily closing.

President and Executive Director Suzanne Barbati said the museum’s management team made the decision to close for three weeks in light of Ohio Governor DeWine’s recent announcement to close all schools.

The closure is effective immediately.

Barbati said that the goal during the 3-week period is to continue to provide programming and resources for families with children which could include make and take projects or online activities. Watch for details for those projects on the museum’s website.

