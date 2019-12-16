OH WOW! completes its historic McCory Building purchase

They bought it from their long-time partner and legacy sponsor First National Bank

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – OH WOW! just made a big purchase. The Roger and Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science and Technology now owns the building they call home.

On Monday, OH WOW! completed their purchase of the historic McCory Building.

The bank has contributed more that one million dollars to the center, through reduced rent and a lowered sales price in addition to the thousands of dollars from grants and sponsors.