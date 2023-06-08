YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — OH WOW!, The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology announced the death of its co-founder Gloria Jones Thursday morning.

Jones passed away peacefully in her sleep after a brief illness.

She and her husband, Roger Jones, founded OH WOW! with a shared vision to create a center where young minds could explore the wonders of science and technology.

In honor of Gloria’s memory, OH WOW! plans to continue its mission of igniting curiosity and fostering a love for learning among children. The organization stated it remains committed to building upon the foundation laid by its co-founders and creating innovative educational experiences for children in our community.

“Gloria is as much of the fabric of this place as the support beams in the walls,” said Marvin Logan, executive director at OH WOW! “It was her endorsement that led the organization to improve our storytelling around the impact of our work. While her passing deeply saddens us, we are so fortunate to have been allowed to honor her while she was with us. We will be doing special recognitions soon to honor Roger & Gloria’s family meaningfully. We would not be here without them; their story is worthy of acknowledgment.”