OH WOW! Children’s Museum features new program for students

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A special program is happening at the OH WOW! Children’s Museum in Youngstown.

Each week, a school will be featured in the museum’s new program. The students will learn about basics of engineering, aeronautics, chemistry and various forms of energy.

Students are invited into the museum and the museum, in turn, can visit students at school. This week, Lordstown Elementary School was invited to enjoy this new program.

Students will tour the museum Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Then, OH WOW! will be at Lordstown’s STEM Center on Tuesday and Thursday.