YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — OH WOW! children’s center in downtown Youngstown celebrated its 11th anniversary Saturday.

The children’s museum had various activities each hour. It kicked off with a pajama party and fort building for the kids in the morning.

The afternoon session included a dance party.

Director of Visitor Services Colleen Ruby said in the 11 years they’ve been open, they’ve have expanded quite a bit.

“We’ve added our outreach programs, we’ve added our STEM sacks subscription bundles and our STEM sack programs, so we’ve grown in many ways over the past couple of years,” Ruby said.

OH WOW! is also looking forward to its new hours of operation.

Starting this Thursday, it will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday through Sundays, and will no longer close during midday.