COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has set hearings for people to discuss Columbia Gas of Ohio’s application to raise their rates and charges.
The list of hearings are as follows:
June 1, 2022, at 6 p.m.
City Council Chambers of City Hall
218 Cleveland Avenue South West
Canton, OH 44702
June 2, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.
Simpson Garden Park, Banquet Room of Simpson Building
1291 Conneaut Avenue
Bowling Green, OH 43402
June 7, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.
City Council Chambers of Athens City Building, Third Floor
8 East Washington Street
Athens, OH 45701
June 9, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.
Whetstone Park Shelterhouse
3901 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
NEW LOCATION AND DATE
June 15, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.
Council Chambers of Zanesville City Hall
401 Market Street
Zanesville, Ohio 43701
Those who testify at the hearings will have their comments added to the record.
In its application, Columbia requested a rate increase of 21.3% over current revenues. After its review of Columbia’s application, the PUCO staff recommends a revenue increase in the range of 3.98 percent and 6.34 percent over current revenues.
For more information, visit PUCO’s website.