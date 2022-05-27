COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has set hearings for people to discuss Columbia Gas of Ohio’s application to raise their rates and charges.

The list of hearings are as follows:

June 1, 2022, at 6 p.m.

City Council Chambers of City Hall

218 Cleveland Avenue South West

Canton, OH 44702

June 2, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

Simpson Garden Park, Banquet Room of Simpson Building

1291 Conneaut Avenue

Bowling Green, OH 43402

June 7, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

City Council Chambers of Athens City Building, Third Floor

8 East Washington Street

Athens, OH 45701

June 9, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

Whetstone Park Shelterhouse

3901 North High Street

Columbus, OH 43214

NEW LOCATION AND DATE

June 15, 2022, at 6:00 p.m.

Council Chambers of Zanesville City Hall

401 Market Street

Zanesville, Ohio 43701

Those who testify at the hearings will have their comments added to the record.

In its application, Columbia requested a rate increase of 21.3% over current revenues. After its review of Columbia’s application, the PUCO staff recommends a revenue increase in the range of 3.98 percent and 6.34 percent over current revenues.

For more information, visit PUCO’s website.