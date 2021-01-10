Officials warning people about possible COVID-19 vaccine scams

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro sent out a warning this week about possible COVID-19 vaccine scams

(WKBN) – Officials in both Pennsylvania and Ohio are telling people in the Valley to be on the lookout for COVID-19 vaccine scams.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro sent out a warning this week about possible COVID-19 vaccine scams.

He thinks scammers will pose as distributors, especially as more people are eligible for the vaccine.

Melissa Ames, Vice President of the Better Business Bureau agrees about the possibility of scams in the near future.

“We haven’t heard anything in the Valley as of yet. We are expecting that we are going to see these scams pop up very soon. But we have heard from other BBBs across the country that they are seeing these scams. In our mind, it’s because our vaccine distribution is a little different than what other states are doing,” said Ames.

With senior citizens included in the Phase 1B vaccine rollout of both Ohio and Pennsylvania, Ames thinks that seniors will be targeted with these scams soon.

“Senior citizens are probably going to be targeted through phone calls. But maybe the smart phone generation is going to be targeted through text messages, emails or even apps. Again, it’s the same kind of message, they’re pretending to be from a reliable source, but it’s just another means of communication,” said Ames.

People should be wary of being asked for personal information or if anyone offers to help you skip the line with getting a vaccine.

If you get contacted, you should call your local health department directly, they’ll be able to confirm any information or tell you if it’s false.

You should report the scam to help protect others. You can do that by reporting it on the BBB scam tracker or alerting local authorities.