Officials warn of fake text messages asking you to support local emergency services

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple fire departments started reporting a fake text being sent, asking to support the department.

It includes a link to a website where you can buy t-shirts to benefit the fire departments. It’s an attempt to prey on your willingness to support emergency services, but the text message is not legit.

“There’s no fire department that we are aware of in the area that is having a t-shirt fundraiser to raise any monies at this time. So, if you get that message, don’t open it up, delete it, and report it,” said Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer.

That’s exactly what Chief Pitzer did. He alerted the Boardman police chief and also reported it to the FBI.