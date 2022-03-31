Editor’s note: This story corrects the age of the school building. We regret the error.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – An old school in Poland may soon have new life.

Thursday morning, leaders from Poland Village and Poland Local toured Union Elementary on Riverside Drive. The school was built in 1882.

It sat mostly empty since last June but is costing nearly $30,000 a year in utilities.

A strategic plan drawn up last summer suggests building townhouses or luxury apartments there or designating the site as historic.

Thursday, the group said it would start taking proposals for the building before making a decision.