Officials suspect arson in Unity Twp. house fire

Editor’s note: The video above is from our story on the fire on May 26.

UNITY TWP, Ohio (WKBN) – The East Palestine Fire Department has solicited the help of the State Fire Marshal and Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of suspected arson.

The fire happened at a trailer home on Chain School Road on May 26.

The fire department got the call around 4:45 a.m. that the trailer had been burning for some time before then. By the time they got there, it burned to the ground.

Officials suspect arson because there weren’t any utilities hooked up to the trailer because it was just moved to the area. Also, no storms happened in the area at that time that could have caused the fire.

Anyone with information can contact the East Palestine Fire Department at 330-426-7064 or the Sheriff’s Office at 330-424-9519.