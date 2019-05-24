Officials stress safe travel during Memorial Day weekend

With more drivers expected to be on the roads this Memorial Day weekend, Highway Patrol troopers will be out enforcing traffic violations.

Troopers are now enforcing seat belt violations as part of the Click it or Ticket campaign, which began May 13.

They also plan to look for impaired drivers. According to Highway Patrol, 18 people were killed during the Memorial Day weekend in Ohio last year. The Patrol made 789 OVI arrests during last year’s Memorial Day weekend.

“We want everyone on Ohio’s roadways to arrive safely at their destination,” said Patrol Superintendent Colonel Richard S. Fambro. “It’s important to designate a sober driver and buckle up every trip, every time.”

You can call #677 to report drug activity and dangerous or impaired driving.

To plan your holiday travel and check traffic conditions, visit www.511PA.com for updates on Pennsylvania roadways and OHGo.com in Ohio.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1.

PennDOT says it plans to remove lane restrictions and suspend construction projects wherever possible through the holiday period.