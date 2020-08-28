Officials seize rifles from 2 homes following stay bullet investigation in Canfield

Over the weekend, stray bullets were shot throughout a Canfield Township neighborhood

(WKBN) – Court papers show that Mahoning County sheriff’s detectives have seized more than a dozen rifles, as well as ammunition, from two houses. One was in Austintown and the other was in Canfield.

One of those rounds hit a 6-year-old boy as he was playing in a driveway. Another went through the second-floor window of a house.

The items are now being tested at a state lab.

So far, no one has been charged.

