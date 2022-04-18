HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland Township trustees are getting quotes to repair a boardwalk destroyed by vandals.

Parts of the Mosquito Creek Boardwalk’s railing are missing and the floor is covered in graffiti. It has been closed for almost two years because of it.

It first opened in 2008 to give people a public place to walk in the wetlands along Mosquito Creek. The township got some grant help back then to help cover the $180,000 cost.

“It breaks my heart to see the condition that it is, you know, is become, like I said, regular maintenance is nothing. We expect that everything that you build you have to maintain, but this is gone beyond anyone’s belief,” said Howland Township Administrator Darlene St. George.

Trustees will ultimately decide whether the boardwalk can be repaired and how to monitor it.

Township officials are also looking at possible punishment for anyone caught destroying public property.